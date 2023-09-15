Some firefighters receive £15,000 less maternity pay than others

There are significant variations in maternity pay across fire and rescue services in the UK, with some firefighters receiving thousands of pounds less than their counterparts in other parts of the country.

Information gathered via Freedom of Information requests by the Fire Brigades Union uncovered vast inequality in maternity pay based on location, with some receiving £15,000 less than others.

Firefighters in 23 fire and rescue services received just £11,817 on average over the course of 52 weeks’ maternity leave, while firefighters in Staffordshire or Derbyshire received £27,251 and those in Cheshire received £26,952 in maternity pay.

The FBU is campaigning for 12 months of maternity leave on full pay. Currently, the national minimum for maternity pay for firefighters provides only 90% pay for an initial six weeks, decreasing to 50% pay for 12 weeks, followed by statutory maternity pay.

Ben Selby, FBU assistant general secretary, said: “It cannot be right that a new mother in Cornwall gets £15,000 less than a new mother in Staffordshire. This system is unfair and systematically undervalues women firefighters.

“Every year, women are forced to return to work too early – to a job that is physically and psychologically stressful – because their maternity leave is so bad. Others have experienced serious economic hardship.

“The fight for equality in the fire and rescue service is vital. But the service cannot hope to recruit and retain women firefighters if it continues to have such poor and patchy maternity leave provision.

“We urge employers not to miss this opportunity to properly address the problem, and to agree to a UK-wide policy of twelve months on full pay.”

One union rep told the FBU: “We currently have one of our women’s reps on maternity leave. Her provision is six weeks at 90% pay then SMP only. To return to work and leave her baby after six weeks would have a massively detrimental [effect] on her mental and physical health. It would also mean that breastfeeding would need to cease and the bond with the baby could be impacted.”

The FBU’s Fight for 52 campaign report also highlights the risks that firefighting presents to expectant mothers, including drastic temperature variations, extreme and unpredictable physical exertions and demands, psychological stress, biological or radiation hazards, and toxic contaminants. These present a risk to the unborn baby, as well as the mother.

It cites a US study that found 25% of female firefighters’ first pregnancies ended in miscarriage, compared with 10% of the general US population.

To protect pregnant firefighters, the report recommends that:

a woman should stop attending operational incidents as soon as she knows or suspects she is pregnant

the employer should risk-assess all procedures to protect pregnant firefighters and train staff in implementing any new procedures, which could include duty reassignment

suitable rest facilities are provided.

It also highlights several precautions for breastfeeding firefighters, including reassigning them to non-operational duties in order to minimise exposure to contaminants.

