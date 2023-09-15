Stigma around fertility treatment means a fifth quit jobs

One in five workers who have undergone fertility treatment have quit their jobs because of how their employer handled it, according to research from the Fawcett Society and Totaljobs.

A further third have considered leaving, according to the poll of 2,000 people in the UK who have undergone fertility treatment in the past five years.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed encountered challenges at work while dealing with fertility issues, and 80% of women said workplaces should facilitate better conversations around fertility.

Fifty-nine percent said they had kept their treatment secret from senior colleagues, even though 92% had to take time off for appointments. More than two-thirds (68%) did not tell HR. A high proportion took annual leave or sick leave.

The challenges employees faced during treatment included mental health struggles (cited by 16%), difficulty juggling work with treatments (43%) and a slowdown in their professional development (42%).

Women were more likely to be impacted than men, with 15% reporting a negative impact on their emotional wellbeing compared to 12% of men.

Many respondents felt there was a level of stigma around fertility in the workplace. Forty-three percent said they had faced negative comments and attitudes from colleagues, and one in 10 said their treatment had impacted their relationships at work.

Those who kept their treatment secret did so because they felt it was too personal, were worried about being judged, or were fearful that it might not work out.

A slightly higher proportion of men were likely to be able to access fertility support materials at work than female colleagues, and 83% of all respondents felt it was as important for workplaces to offer support for those trying for a baby as it was to offer support for new and existing parents.

Although four-fifths of organisations said they offered some form of fertility support, only 40% have specific policies in place. More than three-quarters (77%) had encountered challenges in trying to implement fertility support at work.

These included limited awareness across the business, limited resources and a lack of leadership buy-in.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said supportive workplaces would mean more women would not have to choose between their job and their desire for children.

“Creating an environment which supports workers going through fertility treatment will result in happier staff, better retention, and better progression of talented women, all of which ultimately leads to an improved gender pay gap and more flourishing staff,” she said.

“We call on business and government to ensure that women are not left behind at work because of fertility treatment, with policies that prioritise flexibility and compassion.”

Jane Lorigan, managing director of Totaljobs Group added: “Getting treatment for fertility issues impacts every aspect of someone’s life.

“Starting conversations at work can be sensitive to broach but employers that offer comprehensive and compassionate support can not only make the process easier to deal with but foster a better workplace for everyone.

“The subject of infertility remains a sensitive one, and the research shows us that a lack of awareness is one of the root causes behind employers not taking action or offering more support.”

D&I opportunities currently on PT Jobs