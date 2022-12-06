Statutory maternity, paternity and sick pay rates to increase 10% in 2023

The 2023/24 rates for statutory maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental and sick pay have been set by the Department for Work and Pensions.

The new rates, which take effect on 2 April 2023, have been uprated by 10% compared with current the statutory entitlements.

Statutory maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental and parental bereavement pay will increase from the current rate of £156.66 per week to £172.48 per week in 2023/24.

Statutory sick pay will rise to £109.40 per week, up from £99.35 per week.

The weekly earnings threshold a worker must meet to become eligible for statutory parental pay or statutory sick pay will remain the same, at £123 per week.

These benefits have been uprated at a higher rate than the national living wage, which chancellor Jeremy Hunt last month confirmed would rise by 9.7% from £9.50 to £10.42 an hour from April 2023. He said this was the “biggest ever increase in the minimum wage”.

