Statutory maternity, paternity and sick pay rates to increase 10% in 2023

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The government hs published the statutory maternity pay 2023 rate
The 2023/24 rates for statutory maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental and sick pay have been set by the Department for Work and Pensions.

The new rates, which take effect on 2 April 2023, have been uprated by 10% compared with current the statutory entitlements.

Statutory maternity, paternity, adoption, shared parental and parental bereavement pay will increase from the current rate of £156.66 per week to £172.48 per week in 2023/24.

Statutory sick pay will rise to £109.40 per week, up from £99.35 per week.

Statutory maternity pay in 2023

The weekly earnings threshold a worker must meet to become eligible for statutory parental pay or statutory sick pay will remain the same, at £123 per week.

These benefits have been uprated at a higher rate than the national living wage, which chancellor Jeremy Hunt last month confirmed would rise by 9.7% from £9.50 to £10.42 an hour from April 2023. He said this was the “biggest ever increase in the minimum wage”.

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

