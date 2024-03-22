AdoptionShared parental leaveLatest NewsPregnancy and maternity discriminationMaternity and paternity

Redundancy rights on maternity leave: April 2024 changes

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Maternity redundancy protections apply from the moment a pregnant employee informs their manager until the child is 18 months old
SeventyFour/Shutterstock
Maternity redundancy protections apply from the moment a pregnant employee informs their manager until the child is 18 months old
SeventyFour/Shutterstock

Redundancy rights for employees on maternity leave, when pregnant or for those returning from family-related leave are changing from 6 April 2024, meaning greater protections for new parents.

The Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Familty Leave) Act 2023 extends redundancy rights so they apply:

  • from the point an employee informs their employer they are pregnant
  • until 18 months after the expected week of childbirth, the child’s birth date, or date of adoption, for employees returning from maternity leave, shared parental leave or adoption leave.

Redundancy rights on maternity leave

Employers unclear about maternity redundancy changes

Over half of women face maternity discrimination

This means that during this period, employees who fall into these categories have the right to be offered suitable alternative employment in a redundancy situation.

How do redundancy rights change?

Under current rules, employers have an obligation to offer an employee on maternity leave, shared parental leave or adoption leave a suitable vacancy (if there is one), during a redundancy exercise.

The new law, which gained Royal Assent in May 2023 and comes into force on 6 April, enables pregnant employees to gain the same protections – something unions and the Labour party have called for for some time.

It comes into effect alongside several other family-friendly changes to legislation, including changes to the right to request flexible working, paternity leave changes and the right to a week’s carer’s leave.

Preparing for the new redundancy rights on maternity leave

Research last year by employment law and HR consultancy WorkNest found that more than two-thirds of organisations were not clear about their new obligations once the law changes.

In preparation for the changes to maternity redundancy protections, organisations should review their policies and procedures to ensure they cover those on maternity, adoption or shared parental leave.

April 2024 changes

An HR things-to-do list for April 2024

Neonatal leave and parents’ redundancy protection bills become law 

They should also make sure managers know that the rules apply from the moment an employee informs them of a pregnancy.

In practice, the changes will double the current period of redundancy protection for those on maternity leave from one year to around two years, assuming an employee tells their manager of their pregnancy at around 12 weeks.

With this in mind, employers should consider how this will impact any redundancy pool or redeployment of roles during a restructuring exercise.

Why are changes to maternity redundancy protections being introduced?

Charities, MPs and equality campaigners have long pressed for changes to redundancy protection laws to make them more inclusive.

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission has previously estimated the cost of pregnancy and maternity-related discrimination at between £47 million and £113 million every year.

In October 2022, supermarket chain Morrisons was ordered to pay £60,000 in a sex discrimination case where a worker was asked to take on full-time responsibilities when she returned to work after the birth of her second child, despite only having a part-time contract.

The pandemic also highlighted the inequalities women face in the labour market, with a report from the Women and Equalities Committee recommending that the government introduce legislation to extend people’s redundancy rights when pregnant and for new mothers.

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Pregnant teacher discriminated against during pandemic

Worker who ‘had baby at wrong time’ wins...

Process of enshrining EU-derived worker protections into UK...

Tribunal rules former White Lake Cheese employee was...

Labour could double tribunal claim time limit

Over half of women face maternity discrimination

One in four women undergoing IVF treated unfairly...

Pregnant worker given fewer shifts was discriminated against

Maternity protection bill steps closer to becoming law

Former Lacoste manager succeeds in discrimination claim at...