Study launched into value of remote physiotherapy

A face-to-face physiotherapy session. The CSP and University of Manchester study will look into remote consultations Shutterstock

A study is being carried out to evaluate the value of remote physiotherapy consultations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) has commissioned a research team from the University of Manchester to undertake the evaluation as part of increasing our understanding of the delivery of remote physiotherapy consultations and rehabilitation in a wide range of settings.

Such remote consultations have proved popular during the weeks of lockdown when face-to-face consultations were out of the question.

It is hoped the findings “will provide a clear indication of which technologies are successful in different contexts, recommendations for successful implementation and examples of good service models”, the CSP said.

Dr Helen Hawley-Hague, a National Institute of Health Research research fellow within the university’s School of Health Sciences, will lead the project and said: “We will undertake a mixed methods real-world evaluation of the use of remote physiotherapy consultation and rehabilitation across the UK, which will enable us to use different methodologies to collect a range of different data.”

The study is set to start this month with a review of the existing evidence and then, during the autumn, a number of case studies will be developed looking at patients’ and physiotherapists’ experiences, the usability of technology, costs of service change and the benefits and challenges of remote consultations.

The project is expected to finish in June 2021.

