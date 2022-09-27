Men’s health: How to support staff with urological health concerns

Urological issues are often seen as embarassing and, consequently, men can suffer in silence. Helen Lake explores how employers can encourage men to open up about their health worries and suggests how they could be better supported.

When it comes to health concerns of an embarrassing nature – especially those relating to the bladder, bowels or ‘waterworks’ – men are notoriously shy about speaking up.

Research reveals that this reluctance on the part of many men to confront urological issues – such as problems with peeing or maintaining an erection – is actually putting their lives at risk. It is known, for example, that changes in erections can be an early indicator of circulatory problems to the heart.

And, while employers can play a role in helping men to confront urological problems in particular, right now just 18% of employers provide the support needed.

That’s an alarming statistic, as employers who fail to address hard-to-talk-about problems can pay a high price in terms of the health and wellbeing of their employees.

Suffering in silence

Urological problems can affect employees in a very personal way and affect interpersonal relationships too. They’re the types of conditions that men do not want to admit to themselves, let alone share with their partner. So, rather than confront the problem, situations are avoided, especially intimate moments.

We know from our experience dealing with men’s health issues that when matters are not dealt with, not only can the condition itself deteriorate but this, in turn, can affect a man’s mental health too.

Sadly, it’s often only at this point that an employer may start to notice an individual is not quite themselves.

In cases of urological conditions, symptoms are left untreated because of embarrassment or anxiety, leading to the men disengaging and taking time off sick. But that isn’t the worst of it.

Conditions such bowel, bladder and prostate cancers, along with kidney problems or urinary infections, are often first noticed by men when they go to the toilet. These too are left unchecked and can soon escalate. This in turn affects all areas of a man’s life: relationships, mental health, and work.

Urological problems affect men of all ages

It’s not just older men affected by urological problems either.

While cancer of the associated organs is often found in men aged over forty, many conditions including low testosterone can begin as early as the 20s, with many others prevalent in men’s 30s.

In the competitive world of work, men especially are reluctant to take time off to address the early signs that something’s not quite right. And since existing health provision isn’t offering men all the support they need – for example, there is no national screening programme for prostate cancer – it’s up to employers to step in.

How employers can help

With one in two people suffering a urological issue during their lifetime, there’s no doubt that employers need to address health issues among their male workforce.

Firms can help raise awareness and guide men towards taking preventative steps, as well as providing a platform for men to confront health worries face-on.

By providing urology support, employers empower men to seek support. Importantly, this doesn’t necessarily require the forethought to book a GP appointment ahead of time or ask a line manager for time off. Having efficient access to support can also help men to take action when symptoms first appear.

Among the many ways employers can help male staff address health worries are:

Hosting men’s health awareness days/programmes – used to encourage men to see their GP with health worries

Running regular targeted campaigns for men with clear call to action messaging – i.e make sure you perform a regular testicular self examination

Offering access to specific support – such as the Peppy health app – for men that’s confidential, convenient and run by specialists in men’s healthcare

Looking at wider health issues to encourage engagement with health services. For example, men may be more likely to engage in help with fitness and then be motivated to investigate other health matters

Ensuring employees are aware of resources available via reputable organisations such as The Urology Foundation, to help identify symptoms and the steps they need to take.

Employers may find that offering support via an app or online platform is most effective in terms of getting men engaged and supported in their healthcare as it is confidential, discreet, and efficient.

Regardless of the delivery method though, it’s clear that workplace support for men’s urology issues needs to become the norm rather than the exception.

The benefits for employers taking a more proactive approach towards men’s health issues in the workplace are many. Employers risk losing some of their most talented and experienced senior staff through illness or worse, if they don’t address urology issues.

Also, staff who remain in the workplace will be happier and healthier if support is available and accessible. Overall employers will also experience fewer claims on health and wellbeing benefits and see less absence when they offer support.