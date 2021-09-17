One in 40 thought to have long Covid

The ONS study asked two groups of people – those who had tested positive for Covid-19 and those who had not – whether they experienced one or some of 12 common symptoms ranging from fever to loss of taste and smell. Three per cent who tested positive for the virus and 0.5% had not received a positive test had at least one of the symptoms 12 weeks later. Suspected long Covid was most prevalent in women, people aged 50 to 69, people with a pre-existing health condition, and those with signs of a “high viral load” at the time of infection. The study also looked at the prevalence of self-reported long Covid. An estimated 11.7% of participants with Covid-19 described themselves as experiencing long Covid (rather than reporting one of the 12 common symptoms) 12 weeks after infection. Some 7.5% self-reported that they had long Covid that resulted in limitation to day-to-day activities.Fewer people than previously thought are believed to have long Covid, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have suggested. However, many are still self-reporting ongoing symptoms from the virus. An estimated one in 40 people have coronavirus symptoms lasting longer than three months, the latest data has shown. In April, the ONS suggested this figure was around one in 10.