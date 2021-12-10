The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2021 winners

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Occupational health team of the year – St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

It has been a heck of a year for all occupational health practitioners, whether private or public sector, small or large. Responding to the myriad, complex and shifting health and wellbeing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic has, of course, remained the dominant narrative for most in 2021. And, as the winners of the 2021 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards amply illustrate, practitioners across the board have risen in bucketloads to the challenge. From innovative flu campaigns and staff health checks through to monitoring health and wellbeing on the railways, from managing musculoskeletal problems of home workers through to amplifying CBT via coaching support, this year’s winners have shown the continuing dedication, commitment and creativity of occupational health as a profession. Digital and physical certificates will now be winging their way to all our winners, which hopefully will help to raise the profile of our winning teams still further, as well as validate the great work they are all doing. Watch out, too, for profiles of all our winners, which will be published early next year. Our grateful thanks, as ever, to our judges and to all those who took the trouble to enter this year’s awards. Finally of course, a huge well done to all our winners – you have shown the very best of occupational health and you can be immensely proud of what you have achieved in the most trying of circumstances. Here, then, are our 2021 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards winners.Our occupational health team of the year 2021 is the OH and wellbeing team at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (STHK) in Whiston on Merseyside. Serving some 20,000 staff, the team was highlighted by the judges for its sterling work not only in helping the trust and its employees navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and developing a wellbeing ‘hub’ but also in managing its annual seasonal flu campaign and in the trust being a lead employer for Health Education England. Pre pandemic, the department was tasked with increasing the trust’s OH service capacity and reducing sickness absence rates. With STHK being a lead empl