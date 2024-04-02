Two-thirds with vitiligo also struggle with mental health

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of people with the skin condition vitiligo struggle with their mental health, according to a survey.

The poll of over 700 people for the Vitiligo Society found eight in ten of those diagnosed with the condition felt it had negatively affected their appearance and almost half (46%) reported feeling isolated and depressed.

Only 15% of patients felt informed about vitiligo, with a third feeling dismissed and confused when first speaking to a GP or healthcare professional.

Two-thirds said they wanted better access to GPs and dermatologists and seven in 10 wanted more information on how the condition can be treated.

The survey also highlighted ongoing social stigma associated with the condition. Almost four in 10 patients said they struggle with being stared at or judged by others.

More than a third (37%) reported using skin camouflage therapies to cover up their vitiligo, with half of those doing so to feel more confident.

Abbie Hurrell, director of the Vitiligo Society, said: “A vitiligo diagnosis should be the start of a journey filled with information and answers to help people come to terms with the mental and physical impact of this condition, yet sadly that is often not the case.”

In order to “urgently” address this lack of awareness and understanding, the society has launched a #LetsTalkVitiligo campaign.

“There needs to be better understanding among GPs and medical professionals and more support offered at diagnosis, so that we can start to address the impact on people’s mental health,” Hurrell added.