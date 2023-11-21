New skin health guidance aimed at non-clinical staff

New guidance on managing skin health at work seeks to equip non-clinical staff including HR professionals, line managers and safety reps with the skills needed to help manage occupational skin disease risks.

SOM’s Managing skin health at work guidance offers evidence-based guidance on the roles and responsibilities of those involved in preventing, identifying and managing occupational skin disease in industries including construction, manufacturing, food production, healthcare, hairdressing and cleaning.

It stresses the importance of health surveillance to identify the effects of acute exposure and prolonged low-dose exposure to irritants, and reminds employers that staff with underlying skin conditions may be more susceptible to developing skin disease.

The main occupational skin hazards are highlighted including UVA and UVB rays from the sun and UVC rays from arc welding, which can cause skin cancer, as well as substances that can cause dermatitis such as detergents, chemicals, food, resins, solvents, mechanical oils and prolonged contact with water.

It sets out best practice advice for conducting risk assessments and health surveillance, and provides advice on case escalation practices.

At the height of the Covid pandemic, it was reported that the UK had seen a spike in dermatitis cases because of increased handwashing and wearing PPE.