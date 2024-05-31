Fit for WorkDisabilitySickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

Type 2 diabetes up 40% among under-40s since 2016, warns charity

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton There has been a 40% rise in type 2 diabetes among younger people, with people from South Asian backgrounds among those most affected
Shutterstock
There has been a 40% rise in type 2 diabetes among younger people, with people from South Asian backgrounds among those most affected
Shutterstock

There has been a 40% rise in diagnoses of type 2 diabetes among younger people since 2016-17, a charity has warned.

Stark new figures from Diabetes UK have concluded that there are now almost 168,000 people under the age of 40 in the UK who are living with type 2 diabetes, an increase of more than 47,000 since 2016-17.

While the condition has historically been associated with older people, cases among under-40s have been on the rise in recent years and are now increasing at a faster rate than among the over-40s, it also warned.

The impact of this is being felt disproportionately by those from the most deprived areas and people from Black and South Asian backgrounds, it added.

Diabetes

NHS diabetes programme works, and could become global template – study

Air pollution can heighten risk of diabetes – study

Children in the most deprived areas are more than five times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those in the least deprived areas, Diabetes UK said.

In all, nearly 4.4 million people in the UK were living with a diagnosis of diabetes as of 2022-23. Approximately 8% of these cases were type 1 diabetes, and 90% were type 2. The other types of diabetes make up the remaining 2%

Moreover, there are more than 1.2 million people who may be living with type 2 diabetes and have not yet been diagnosed, it also warned. This meant in total more than 5.6 million people were now living with diabetes in the UK.

Diabetes UK chief executive Colette Marshall said: “Diagnoses of type 2 diabetes in people under 40 are rising to alarming levels. It’s a damning indictment of the barriers that many of us face to living a healthy life, where good food is affordable, and exercise isn’t a luxury.

“There is a generational opportunity to stop this crisis in its tracks and we are calling on all political parties to seize it. We need bold action to reverse the rising trend in type 2 diabetes, overturn our broken food environment and give every child and young person the best possible chance to grow up in good health,” she added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sickness absence: hybrid workers take less time off

Skin cancer cases set to reach record high,...

One in six employees ‘addicted’ to ultra-processed foods

Weight-loss drug can also bring heart health benefits...

NHS England workforce wellbeing programme launched

Royal college calls for more support around postpartum...

Call for action over ‘alarming’ Scotland drink-related deaths

Third with multiple sclerosis ‘too embarrassed’ to seek...

Asthma care ‘in crisis’ with preventable deaths still...

Changing climate causing mosquito-borne diseases to expand rapidly