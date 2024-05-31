Manchester United offers bonus in return for resignations

Staff at FA Cup winners Manchester United have been offered early payment of an annual bonus if they resign by next Wednesday.

The move is part of new co-owner Sir Jim ­Ratcliffe’s policy to get all employees back to the club’s offices and reduce the size of the workforce.

The football club’s staff have been asked to abandon home working and return to its offices in Manchester and London by 1 June. Staff have been informed by email that anyone who does not wish to ­conform can quit and claim their bonus early for this season.

Those who are already working in offices will also have the opportunity to leave with the payoff.

Normally the bonus would be paid in September. It could amount to four-figure sums for some employees. United staff have until noon on Wednesday to confirm whether they wish to resign.

The office‑only policy email stated: “While many have welcomed our new approach, we are aware that a number of colleagues prefer not to commit to this new way of working and are keen to understand their options.

“With this feedback in mind and the fact that we respect each colleague’s right to choose their approach to work, we will allow those who wish to resign now to claim their bonus early for this season if they cannot work from our offices from 1 June.”

A spokesperson for the club said: “This isn’t a voluntary redun­dancy programme. The club recognises that not everyone wants to work from the office full‑time so has provided options for staff who don’t wish to return to the office to step away now.”

The club has moved to find more office room for workers exiting home working. An email stated: “To ensure we have enough space for colleagues to work safely, we will convert the Trinity Club, the Knights Lounge and the 1999 Suite in East Stand into office space. Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

“The London office will be reconfigured to allow additional space for teams. Some teams will also be based at the Ineos office at Hans ­Crescent in Knightsbridge.”

