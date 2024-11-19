DisabilityWellbeing and health promotionNeurodiversityOccupational HealthOHW+

Understanding, and properly valuing, ADHD in the workplace

by Steve Ollington
If employers genuinely want to support employees with ADHD, they need fully to understand its nuances and how the condition can manifest itself in the workplace, argues Steve Ollington.

Over recent years, awareness of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) has grown across society, with many businesses now recognising, it along with other neurodivergent conditions.

While this broad understanding is a shift in the right direction, I’d argue that, in most workplaces, knowledge of ADHD is still very much surface level.

However, without a deeper appreciation of how attention deficit hyperactivity disorder manifests in a professional setting, organisations cannot understand how genuinely to support ADHD employees, and how to fully leverage their unique strengths.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder affects much more than just focus or energy levels. It affects executive functioning, influencing how people manage tasks, communicate, and interpret information.

In a traditional workplace setting, where deadlines and routines are highly valued, these traits can lead to misunderstandings or unintentional bias.

For example, an employee with ADHD may struggle with following rigid processes but may also excel in finding more efficient ways to achieve results.

Without an understanding of ADHD thinking differences, these behaviours might be misinterpreted as a lack of reliability or focus, rather than signs of the creativity and adaptability that this condition can sometimes bring.

The current level of awareness in the workplace often overlooks these nuances, which can leave employees feeling unsupported or even marginalised.

Real support for ADHD in the workplace requires more than basic understanding – it calls for informed strategies and a genuine commitment to neurodiversity.”

By creating flexible structures, offering task management tools, and developing more supportive practices, businesses can ensure that employees feel empowered to perform at their best.

This deeper approach benefits not only ADHD employees but the organisation as a whole. When managers and HR professionals understand how to provide thoughtful accommodations, they unlock the full potential of all their employees, helping them harness their natural creativity, innovative thinking, and ability to problem-solve in unique ways.

Some online training courses do offer guidance for companies aiming to go beyond surface-level awareness, helping them to foster environments where ADHD employees can thrive.

As workplaces continue to evolve, a commitment to deeper understanding and proactive support can transform neurodivergent employees’ experiences and bring real value to the organisation.

By moving from surface-level awareness to a more comprehensive understanding, businesses can cultivate workplaces where diversity truly drives productivity, innovation, and engagement.

Steve Ollington MSc is currently doing a PhD about ADHD in the workplace at Swansea University. His website https://adhdworking.co.uk shares a weekly roundup on the latest ADHD research developments, articles about ADHD at work and in education, and online training courses for ADHD in businesses and schools. He also runs a two-hour, CPD-certified ADHD awareness course.

