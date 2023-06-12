Guide launched to help support adults with ADHD

Reasonable adjustmentsNeurodiversityOccupational Health

A resource for adults who have, or suspect they may have, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been published by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

The resource, ADHD in adults, is aimed at providing people with basic information about ADHD so they can better understand the condition and where to go for support.

It outlines what symptoms they should look out for, what they should expect from an assessment and various forms of self-help and treatment.

It is estimated there are more than half a million people in the UK who have been diagnosed with ADHD.

However, growing public of the condition has contributed to a steep rise in the number of people seeking an initial assessment, especially adults who may not have been diagnosed in childhood but are perhaps now struggling to manage in the workplace.

The college worked with people who have lived experience of ADHD to develop the guide, which also outlines the best ways for friends and family to support their loved ones.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Dietmar Hank, expert contributor to the resource, said: “ADHD can have a devastating impact on people’s education, their livelihoods and their relationships when left untreated. I’ve met many people who have struggled for years because they and those around them weren’t aware of the condition.

“This resource offers clear and simple information that will make it easier for people to recognise they might have ADHD. It is a good starting point for anyone who is interested in learning more about ADHD, including essential information how the condition is assessed and treated. It can also easily be shared with friends and family so they can develop a better understanding of what it’s like to live with the condition,” he added.

The college also offers a separate resource for parents on ADHD and hyperkinetic disorder.

