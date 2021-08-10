Females overtake males at A-level maths, as Stem gender gap narrows

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

About 29% of female students gained an A* grade compared with 28.5% of male students. [pullquote]In every classroom lies the potential for the next big breakthrough, discovery or cure – we mustn’t alienate half the room and risk untapped talent going to waste” – Agata Nowakowska, Skillsoft[/pullquote] There was an increase in the overall percentage of students taking Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects and, significantly, a 5.79 percentage point increase in female students taking Stem subjects in 2021 – with increases across all key Stem subjects: computing (13.02%), maths (2.34%), further maths (4.32%), physics (8.16%), biology (7.06%) and chemistry (7.31%). However, far more male students took maths, further maths and physics compared with females. In computing, more than one quarter of female students achieved an A* this year, up from 17.8% in 2020 and 3.7% in 2019.But the rapid rate of increase in girls taking computing has slowed somewhat: last year there was a 20 percentage point rise in girls taking the subject but this has slipped back to a 13 point rise this year. About 14% of girls take the subject at A-level in recent years. In maths, females made up 39% of students this year, a marginal increase on 2020. Overall, the combined number of males and females taking maths rose by 3.63 percentage points to reach 94,264. In chemistry and biology, females made up the majority of students with 7 percentage point increases in the numbers of girls taking those A levels. In physics and further maths, females were in the minority only making up 23% and 29% respectively of st