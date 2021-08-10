Females overtake males at A-level maths, as Stem gender gap narrows

today's A-level results reveal. About 29% of female students gained an A* grade compared with 28.5% of male students. [pullquote]In every classroom lies the potential for the next big breakthrough, discovery or cure – we mustn’t alienate half the room and risk untapped talent going to waste” – Agata Nowakowska, Skillsoft[/pullquote] There was an increase in the overall percentage of students taking Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects and, significantly, a 5.79 percentage point increase in female students taking Stem subjects in 2021 – with increases across all key Stem subjects: computing (13.02%), maths (2.34%), further maths (4.32%), physics (8.16%), biology (7.06%) and chemistry (7.31%). However, far more male students took maths, further maths and physics compared with females. In computing, more than one quarter of female students achieved an A* this year, up from 17.8% in 2020 and 3.7% in 2019.Female mathematics students overtook male students for the first time in the number of top grades achieved