Warning over Legionnaires’ disease ahead of Covid reopening

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Flush

Health and safety organisation NSF International has urged building managers to be aware of the dangers of the disease being in the water systems of offices and workplaces that have been shut for months on end.It has highlighted that, on average there are approximately 200-250 reported confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease each year in England and Wales, though it is thought the number of cases is generally under-estimated. Low building occupancy has changed water use patterns, creating stagnant conditions favourable for Legionella growth. If inhaled, Legionella bacteria can lead to the potentially deadly Legionnaires’ disease, it warned. “We’ve spent the last year battling Covid-19 cases, but there’s another potential health risk that businesses need to be aware of,” said Adrian Thompson, legionella training consultant working at NSF International. “The threat of Legionnaires’ disease is particularly high now, not only due to buildings being left empty for long periods but because the disease often presents similar symptoms as Covid-19 so is at risk of being mis-diagnosed. “Despite all offices having a water supply, many people won’t have considered the risks that this can pose, especially when left stagnant. Every building is different, so it is vital property management companies and business owners understand proactive water management systems ahead of reopening. Looking ahead and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the workforce, these systems must be incorporated into long-term safety and resiliency plans,” he added. NSF International has outlined a five-point checklist for businesses to mitigate Legionella risks upon their return: