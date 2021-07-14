Warning over Legionnaires’ disease ahead of Covid reopening

Covid and return to work'Gradual return to work' expected over summer Workers more likely than employers to expect return to work Small businesses well-placed to manage mental health and return to work
Employers are being warned to be vigilant around the possible risks of Legionnaires' disease lurking in long-closed workplaces that could be being reopened from next week. Health and safety organisation NSF International has urged building managers to be aware of the dangers of the disease being in the water systems of offices and workplaces that have been shut for months on end.
