Employees fearful and anxious about workplaces reopening

Many employees remain deeply fearful and anxious about the prospect of returning to physical workplaces once Covid-19 restrictions begin to be lifted next week. A survey of 2,000 people by occupational health provider BHSF found almost half (45%) of those polled felt they were not ready to return to workplaces, describing their feelings about the return to work negatively.
