Weight-loss jabs not the solution to ill-health worklessness

The idea of offering unemployed people weight-loss jabs to help them get back into work is seductive, but it needs to be recognised that the drivers of ill-health worklessness can be complex and need a joined-up approach, write Karl Bennett and Tracey Paxton.

The idea of giving unemployed individuals weight-loss jabs to help them return to work is both intriguing and controversial.

While weight-loss medications could offer significant health and economic benefits, the proposal raises ethical questions about fairness, cost, and whether this approach addresses the root causes of unemployment and obesity.

Ultimately, any solution to these intertwined issues would likely need to be multi-faceted, combining medical interventions with broader social and economic reforms.

In recent years, the rise of weight-loss medications such as semaglutide (marketed under names like Wegovy and Ozempic) has generated significant debate.

These drugs, originally designed to treat diabetes, have shown promising results in aiding weight loss, sparking discussions about their potential use in broader societal contexts. One idea gaining traction is whether unemployed individuals with obesity should be provided with weight-loss jabs to help them return to work.

This proposal, however, is complex and touches upon public health, economic, and ethical considerations.

Intersection of obesity and employment

Obesity, a condition affecting a significant portion of the global population, is often linked to various health complications such as heart disease, diabetes, and musculoskeletal issues.

Employers may, consciously or unconsciously, favour candidates with lower body-mass index (BMI) due to stereotypes that link weight with work ethic, energy levels, and physical capability.”

These conditions, we know, can limit an individual’s ability to work, particularly in physically demanding roles, and contribute to long-term unemployment.

Studies suggest that obesity is associated with higher absenteeism and reduced productivity, sometimes referred to as presenteeism , where employees are present but less effective due to health issues.

Moreover, people with obesity face stigma and discrimination in the employment market, further complicating their return to work.

Given these challenges, proponents of providing weight-loss jabs argue that tackling obesity could remove barriers to employment for many.

Alternative approaches

If the goal is to reduce obesity and increase employment, a more comprehensive approach might be needed.

Governments could invest in preventive healthcare, ensuring that people have access to affordable, nutritious food and opportunities for physical activity.

Employment programmes could also focus on providing training and education to help people transition into less physically demanding jobs, thereby bypassing the need for weight loss as a prerequisite for work.

Additionally, anti-discrimination laws could be strengthened to ensure that people with obesity are not unfairly treated in the hiring process.

Mental health support, particularly for those who have been long-term unemployed, could also play a critical role in addressing the psychological barriers that contribute to both unemployment and obesity.