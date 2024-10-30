Personnel Today

Today’s Ford strike could be first of several

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Jevanto Productions / Shutterstock.com
Photo: Jevanto Productions / Shutterstock.com

More than 1,000 employees at Ford are striking for 24 hours in a dispute over pay and contract changes, with the Unite union warning that more industrial action could follow.

Administrative workers in Dunton (Essex), Stratford, Dagenham (east London), Daventry (Northamptonshire) and Halewood (Merseyside) have walked out for 24 hours over a long-running dispute about pay and contract changes.

The vehicle manufacturer has offered many office workers a one-off payment for 2024, rather than giving them a permanent pay rise, with performance-related pay being imposed from next year for all staff. It is also changing sick pay policy.

Manufacturing news

Unrest over Volkswagen plans to cut factories and workforce

Boeing workers reject 35% pay rise

Grangemouth refinery to shut

Latest manufacturing stories

Ford maintains that the total pay increase it has offered is “fair and balanced”, but the Unite union has warned there will be more strikes if the dispute is not resolved.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said “corporate greed” was behind Ford’s offer.

“The company’s appalling treatment of our members has simply made them more determined to fight against these cruel and unnecessary changes and for a fair pay rise,” she added.

Managers have also been engaged in industrial action since June after the union said they were offered a performance-related pay award only, which all staff weren’t guaranteed to receive.

Unite said “sensible counter proposals” to end the disputes had been put forward but Ford was “refusing to engage in good faith”.

In a statement, Ford said: “Considering the overall competitiveness of our general salary roll employee pay and benefits package, the company’s final offer of a 5% total pay increase for 2023/24 is fair and balanced.

“We will continue to engage with Unite and our valued employees and endeavour to resolve the matter.”

Europe’s car industry is under strain as a result of the need to switch from petrol to electrically powered vehicles, with Volkswagen in Germany preparing the ground for mass redundancies and factory closures. By 2035, all new vehicles in the EU and in the UK will have to be zero emission (this provision is due to be reviewed in 2026).

According to the EU, most European companies are still lagging behind in electric vehicle innovation. A European Parliament paper published this year stated: “European incumbent companies are struggling to make profitable and affordable electric vehicles, particularly due to the high cost of batteries. Only one of the world’s top 15 battery electric vehicles is made in the EU.”

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Modest rise in hiring intentions as business confidence...

Who made the best background music, Mozart or...

Outdoor training: the answer to return-to-office reluctance?

Long NHS waits hampering employee return to work

Call for national workplace mental health strategy

CPD: Understanding non-disclosure of women’s health in mid-to-later...

Consultation opens on expanding CDC pensions

Cover conundrum: How to avoid a post-holidays workplace...

Mental health: Call for OH ‘hub’, as one...

Four out of five tradespeople suffering from mental...