Welcome to OHW+, the new digital platform for Occupational Health & Wellbeing, and what we hope will soon become a valued and familiar destination for all your CPD needs and professional growth as an OH practitioner.

So, what is this new site? OHW+ is your exclusive membership platform for occupational health and wellbeing news, features, analysis, insight and CPD.

You will be able to access a huge digital archive of carefully curated and constantly updated news, research, insight, advice and opinion. You will get access to a monthly newsletter and regular behind-the-news ‘Editor’s choice’ analysis – directly into your email inbox.

Depending on your level of membership, you will be able to improve your professional practice and service delivery through a programme of bespoke high-level webinars as well as a CPD library developed by our renowned CPD editor Professor Anne Harriss, currently president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.

One for the diary, too: the first OHW+ Premium member webinar is due to take place at the end of next month, from 2pm on 28 July. It will be presented by Dame Carol Black and will be on the must-listen topic of ‘Occupational health and “good” work post pandemic’. One not to be missed, and watch this space for more details on how to book your place.

What you get through OHW+

In short, here is what is and will be available for you through OHW+:

Led by Professor Anne Harriss, these webinars will cast a spotlight on some of the key questions and challenges facing the profession. CPD library. Continuing professional development articles on a diverse range of topics, with a new guide or webinar added each month.

Digital archive of carefully curated and constantly updated news, research, insight, advice and opinion. Monthly newsletter and regular behind-the-news ‘Editor’s Choice’ analysis. This will arrive directly into your email inbox.

Ultimately, we believe that, with your help, OHW+ has the potential to become a go-to resource and vibrant hub for OH practitioners, whether nurse, adviser, consultant, physician or student.

If you are already a OHW+ member or Premium member, welcome, and please take a moment to explore the site and become familiar with it. If you are interested in becoming part of the OHW+ ‘family’ please contact our membership team on [email protected]

We hope you’ll join us for what we believe will be an exciting future.