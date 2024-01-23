Wellbeing: Staff losing a day of productive time per week

UK employees lose nearly one day per week on average to poor mental and physical wellbeing, with younger workers losing more productive time than their more senior colleagues.

Health insurer Vitality found that employees lose an estimated 43.6 days annually to health concerns including musculoskeletal conditions, depression and poor sleep quality.

This rises to 59.7 days per worker for those under 30, who despite being more physically active than their older peers, have significantly higher levels of mental health concerns, the research for Vitality’s 2023 Britain’s Healthiest Workplace survey found.

People over 50 lost an average of 36.3 days a year.

Under 30s have higher levels of burnout (17.0%), depression (14.6%) and fatigue (55.6%) compared to other age groups, the report claims.

They are also 224% more likely than employees over 50 years of age to suffer from depression, although this number increases to 257% if they are dissatisfied with their jobs, regardless of their age.

Musculoskeletal conditions increased lost working time by 54%, while obesity (14%) and a lack of physical activity (28%) also had an effect.

Only an average of 6.1 days a year are taken as formal sickness absence, Vitality said.

Despite employee wellbeing rising up HR’s list of priorities since the pandemic, with the survey participants offering on average 47 different interventions to tackle wellbeing issues, only 25% of employees used the support on offer.

Lower earners were more likely to feel unsupported by their employer than higher earners.

Vitality CEO Neville Koopowitz said health and wellbeing have a clear impact on productivity, which has concerning implications for the UK economy.

He said: “The data highlights the complexity of the problem facing UK employers, but also the opportunity for benefit if it can be addressed. Businesses must recognise the importance and impact of facilitating a healthy workplace, one that acknowledges employees’ mental and physical health needs.

“Action needs to be meaningful and informed, and employees need to feel that their wellbeing matters and be educated and encouraged to use the support available. If health at work is properly managed, business and the wider economy stand to gain significantly.”

Samantha Dickinson, equality and diversity partner at law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter, said it was important to recognise that different groups were likely to need different forms of support from organisations.

“Employers must foster an environment where open communication about mental health is encouraged at all levels. This way employees know they will be supported when support is needed and feel able to express their concerns without fear of judgment or accusations. Asking staff what they feel they need is crucial – employers should never assume they know what is best for an employee,” she said.

“All managers and staff should be given mental health awareness training and there should be a clear internal pathway so those who need support know how to find it. Establishing peer support networks in the workplace, facilitated by a mental health first aider or a qualified therapist, encourage colleagues to support each other and can create an invaluable sense of community.”

Dickinson said that allowing flexibility in working hours or location “can greatly assist those who are suffering with burnout as it can give them the time and space to exercise, cook a healthy meal or access counselling so they can return to their duties with a clearer mind”.

