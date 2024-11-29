Extreme weather is a mental health as well as a physical risk: research

Extreme weather is not only a physical and infrastructure risk to organisations, but a mental health one too, research has suggested.

A poll by the International SOS Foundation has found that nearly two-thirds of organisations (65%) have been affected by extreme weather in the past five years.

Of these, 40% failed to provide mental health support for employees and their families affected by extreme weather events, the poll of more than 200 key decision-makers across 40 countries concluded.

Flooding emerged as the most common issue – something that course recently affected large parts of the UK in wake of Storm Bert – with heavy rain being the primary cause of disruption for more than 72% of respondents.

Among those significantly affected, 80% reported operational disruptions, 54% experienced infrastructure damage, and nearly a quarter saw physical injuries among employees or their families.

More than a third of organisations (36%) lacked comprehensive plans and policies for extreme weather events, while 57% had not conducted risk assessments on such threats.

For organisations with plans in place, only a quarter specifically addressed the health risks to employees, leaving many unprepared to manage injury, illness, or fatalities during an event.

With more than a quarter of organisations reporting that they would be unable to locate employees during a crisis, emergency response and effective crisis management are further complicated. This posed a further significant risk to both employee safety and organisational continuity, said the foundation.

Moreover, the mental health effects of extreme weather events were often overlooked. After such incidents, many employees are left to cope with trauma, stress, and anxiety, yet 40% of organisations did not offer any mental health support to affected employees and their families.

The aftermath of these events can be just as devastating as the physical damage, and without the right support, the long-term consequences can be significant for both individuals and the organisation as a whole, the foundation said.

Dr Irene Lai, global medical director at International SOS, said: “In today’s world, businesses are navigating increasingly complex challenges due to extreme weather. It’s not just about bracing for a flood or a heatwave; it is about the human side of resilience – understanding how these events can profoundly impact health, mental wellbeing, and security.

“Many organisations still overlook the comprehensive planning needed to safeguard their workforce in these moments of crisis. True resilience involves more than just infrastructure; it requires proactive, people-centred planning that prepares both individuals and communities to withstand and recover from these impactful events.

“This means establishing reliable communication channels, ensuring access to medical and mental health resources, and embedding flexibility in response plans to adapt to evolving situations. When organisations address these elements, they not only protect their people but strengthen their long-term ability to thrive,” Dr Lai added.