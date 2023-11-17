Work-related deaths and ill health still ‘unacceptably high’, warns IOSH

Health, safety and occupational health professionals need to develop new ways of tackling “unacceptably high” numbers of work-related deaths and ill health, the new president of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) has said.

Stuart Hughes, currently health and safety for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, was confirmed as IOSH president for 2023-2024 at the organisation’s annual general meeting this week, and takes over the presidency from Lawrence Webb, safety health and environment strategy director for Costain.

In his inaugural remarks as president, Hughes highlighted the estimated 7,500 people dying because of unsafe and unhealthy working conditions every day around the world.

The occupational safety and health profession had an obligation to combat this by working together with businesses, governments and other professions, he emphasised.

“We need to challenge ourselves, ask ourselves if what we’re doing to protect people is working as effectively as it can. We need to focus on ensuring we’re doing the right things, for the benefit of society,” he said.

Hughes also outlined that a key aim of his presidency year will be with IOSH and other occupational safety and health (OSH) professionals to advance health and safety standards around the world.

Other areas of focus will be to develop thought leadership to address key challenges and support efforts to provide opportunities for future generations of professionals.

Hughes pointed to the International Labour Organization’s adoption of a safe and healthy work environment as a fundamental principle and right at work as being key for this.

“We’re still plagued by unacceptably high numbers of deaths at work, along with serious injuries in workplace accidents and ill health caused by exposure to harmful materials and substances at work,” Hughes said.

“We have a mandate from the ILO and there is a clear link between OSH and delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. All of this gives us greater reach and the ability to drive change in collaboration with businesses, governments and other professions.

“So, I’d like to ask all IOSH members to take a moment to consider how they are supporting efforts to make the world of work safer and healthier, and to ask themselves if they can do more to ensure people can go home from work every day safe, healthy and happy,” he added.

At the same meeting, Kelly Nicoll, head of environment, health and safety at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, became president-elect of the organisation and will succeed Hughes at the end of 2024.