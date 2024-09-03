Why unlocking your data is the key to tackling presenteeism

While employers are increasingly waking up to the problem of presenteeism, too many still operate in state of blissful ignorance when it comes to their employee wellbeing. Getting on top of, and more savvy about, your data is the key, argue Karl Bennett and Tracey Paxton.

Presenteeism, or the culture where employees are physically present at work but not fully productive because of physical or mental health issues, has, we all know, become an increasingly complex challenge for organisations.

Unlike absenteeism, where the problem is visible and often addressed through formal processes, presenteeism is a hidden issue that can quietly erode productivity, employee engagement, and overall organisational health.

Indeed, experts warn that the staggering levels of presenteeism contribute to the rising workplace sickness, costing the UK organisations over £100bn a year.

The issue rarely stems from a single cause. Rather, it reflects the interplay between an organisation’s culture, management practices, employee wellbeing, and the external environment.

Just as ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, so it takes every part of a business to ensure that employees are not just physically present but also emotionally and mentally engaged.

The challenge for organisations is understanding the various factors contributing to presenteeism. A well-connected organisational infrastructure, where managers are trained to conduct constructive return-to-work interviews and regular one-on-one sessions, can help identify and mitigate the causes of presenteeism.

However, it’s not just about gathering information; it’s about how it is shared, acted upon, and integrated into a broader strategy to support employee wellbeing.

Organisational culture and employee engagement

The pandemic has brought mental health issues to the forefront of workplace discussions. While the levels of stress, anxiety, and depression experienced by employees may not have fundamentally changed, the profile of these issues has shifted.

Covid has normalised the conversation around mental health, making it more acceptable for employees to express feelings of anxiety or depression.

In the rush to offer everything from yoga sessions to pet therapy, organisations may have distracted employees with too many choices, leading to confusion about what would actually benefit them.”

This change in perception has encouraged more employees to seek help, as evidenced by the increased usage of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) from around 4% to closer to 10%-15%.

While organisations have made strides in supporting employee wellbeing, there is still much work to be done.

The pandemic led to a surge of initiatives, some of which may not have had the desired impact.

Now, organisations are undergoing a period of reflection, assessing the effectiveness of their wellbeing programmes and focusing on those that truly make a difference.

This process of ‘cleansing’ involves removing less impactful services and redirecting resources towards those that have a tangible positive effect on employee wellbeing and organisational productivity.

A data-driven approach

Regular wellbeing and stress risk assessments are key to creating a healthy and productive workplace.

Implementing a wellbeing assessment during one-on-one meetings, supervision sessions, or as part of the return-to-work process after an absence, ensures organisations tackle problems directly.

This approach aligns with best practices recommended by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), focusing on evidence-based methods to reduce workplace risks.

Indeed, as most OH professionals will be well-aware, the HSE recommends six key workplace considerations that impact employee health and safety: demands placed on them, whether they are able to exercise control, the support around them, relationships at work, their role, and change in the organisation.

Regularly checking in on these areas helps prevent problems from escalating and ensures employees have access to the mental health resources they need.

It also opens up better communication within the team, making sure that employees feel supported. Additionally, HR can use the data from these assessments to spot trends that might indicate bigger issues, allowing organisations to take a proactive approach to employee wellbeing.

Line managers play a critical role in this process. Since they work closely with their teams, they’re often the first to notice when something’s off.

By training managers to recognise signs of poor mental health or changes in behaviour, they can step in early to offer help and resources, preventing small issues from becoming big problems.

This helps individual employees, and keeps the team functioning well. Using EAP data also provides valuable insights, allowing organisations to monitor how employees are doing and take action before issues become widespread.

Reconnecting with disengaged employees

Reconnecting employees who have already disengaged or taken long-term sick leave can be challenging.

Statistics show that employees who have been away from work for three months or more are significantly less likely to return, making early intervention crucial.

Organisations should focus on proactive measures to prevent long-term disengagement. This includes ensuring managers are well-trained and equipped to have meaningful conversations with their teams.

For those who are already on long-term sick leave, maintaining engagement is key. Regular, non-intrusive check-ins can help keep these employees connected to the organisation.”

A common issue is that many managers are ‘accidental’ and may not have received formal training. Therefore, equipping them with the skills to recognise and address issues before they escalate is vital.

However, interactions should be supportive rather than pressuring, focusing on the employee’s wellbeing rather than their quick return to work.

One of the most critical aspects of combating presenteeism is fostering a strong sense of belonging among employees. Employees who feel part of something meaningful are more likely to be engaged.

On the contrary, disengagement can lead to lethargy and low productivity, which are often precursors to presenteeism.

However, many businesses operate in a state of blissful ignorance when it comes to employee wellbeing. They may not fully understand their organisational culture, how engaged their staff are, or why employees are leaving or falling ill.

These metrics should not only be used as a barometer of current conditions but also as an ongoing beacon guiding the organisation’s efforts to maintain a healthy and engaged workforce.

Ultimately, when businesses get this right, employees are happier, more engaged, and truly ‘present’ at work.