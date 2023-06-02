ResearchHealth and safetyMusculoskeletal disordersOccupational HealthOHW+

Robotics can transform health and safety as well as efficiency – report

by Nic Paton
Robotics technologies have the potential to transform health and safety as well as efficiency within the workplace, but fears they may ‘take over’ and lead to jobs being lost also need to be addressed, a new research paper has argued.

The study by the National Safety Council in the US has argued that, while robotics and automation have already significantly changed how many working environments operate in terms of efficiency, especially the automotive and manufacturing sectors, ongoing advances in technology could bring further benefits, especially around health and safety.

The report, Improving workplace safety with robotics, identified a number of examples of how employers can use robots to create safer outcomes for their workers. These included:

  • Inspecting confined spaces and industrial facilities. Organisations in the construction, mining and logging industries could especially benefit from using wheeled autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to remove human workers from on-site hazards.
  • Transporting parts, goods and materials. Used alongside sensors and computer vision, AMRs and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) could minimise the risk of human-machine collisions.
  • Using robotic arms. Such devices are already used for precision cutting and welding, but could also be used more widely for the safe handling of toxic, high-temperature or explosive materials.
  • Machine tending and parts repositioning. The use of robotic arms and AMRs could reduce the risks associated with manual machine handling.

Articulated robots, humanoid robots and ‘cobots’, or collaborative robots, could also all bring benefits, the council argued.

Adopting robotic technology could help employers mitigate the risk of workplace musculoskeletal disorders, prevent falls from heights and reduce worker muscle fatigue, for example, it added.

Health and safety

Tea drones and robots: What do futurists think of the office’s future?

Four ways technology can help improve health and safety

However, costs of implementation and ongoing maintenance may still be prohibitive for smaller industrial operations.

Additionally, the report concluded AVGs and AMRs could be “disruptive” to some work environments or would need to be coupled with additional safety technologies to effectively mitigate risk.

“This underscores that, despite the many benefits, employers must tailor their robotic technology to meet their unique safety needs and drive the return on investment,” the council argued.

The council paper also noted enduring concerns that robotics or other technologies – especially artificial intelligence – may eventually replace human workers.

The paper therefore highlighted the importance of employers taking a proactive approach to addressing the potential consequences of automation.

This needed to include retraining and reskilling programmes for displaced workers and ensuring the benefits of automation are shared equitably across organisations, it emphasised.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

