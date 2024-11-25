Youth worklessness and mental health: how employers can make a difference

If employers – and occupational health – are serious about wanting to tackle ill health-related worklessness among young people, they need to really start listening, write Karl Bennett and Tracey Paxton.

The numbers of unemployed young people have reached a significant milestone this year – and it’s a concerning one.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, 1.2 million young people are currently out of work. This is the highest it’s been for 10 years.

There has been plenty of speculation about the reasons for this spike, from economic disruption because of the pandemic through to the general lack of opportunities for young people.

Add to this the current economic uncertainty and shifts in job market dynamics, and it’s easy to see how it all contributes to a situation where young people are finding it harder than ever to secure employment.

Mental health issues too, have been attributed to the rise in youth worklessness. Indeed, recent figures, reported in The Times, show a correlation between increased sickness rates and unemployment.

But it’s too easy to say mental health is the reason for worklessness. Absolutely, it’s one part of the picture, but it’s not the whole picture.

Asking the wrong question?

Employers themselves have a role to play in breaking down barriers. So, the question isn’t: is the mental health crisis the reason behind youth worklessness? The question instead is and needs to be: what are employers doing to incentivise young people back to work?

With salaries for young people barely covering the increased cost of living, employers need to do much more to encourage young people into the workforce.”

While it is true that many employers are not able to pay increased salaries because of their own rising costs (increased NI at a lower threshold being one of those considerations, for example), workplace benefits may well be one of the solutions to the problem.

But, of course, there are other things to consider too, such as bringing people back into the office in order to foster team camaraderie and help develop social skills.

Working from home or remotely can and does work for many people. But for young people who have had no or little work experience, it can hinder soft skills development and social connection with colleagues.

Research has shown there is indeed a ‘soft skills gap’ from young people entering the workplace: 37% of young people surveyed lacked communication skills, 28% lacked resilience and 27% struggled with problem-solving.

Remote working can cause social isolate and loneliness, too. Government research in 2022 found there was a clear correlation between the impacts of loneliness and mental health distress.

Interestingly, young people were found to be ‘more likely’ to experience chronic loneliness than older workers (those ages 65 plus).

It is also significant that we don’t see the same figures of worklessness for this older worker demographic, too – maybe because many have had the experience of working side by side with their colleagues. They will have built up levels of resilience which young people entering the workforce have yet to develop.

Ways employers can help

So, how can employers help? First and foremost, employers should consider workplace culture.

Part of this should be about encouraging people to work side by side. Yes, continue to offer remote or hybrid working opportunities but, for young people in particular, encourage them to come into the office as much as possible.

Workplace culture should also be purpose-driven. Studies consistently show that young workers are more likely to commit to roles where they feel their work has meaning and aligns with their personal values.

Employers, then, can attract young talent by emphasising the purpose behind their roles and connecting these jobs to the company’s mission, values, and societal impact.

Employers also need to create entry-level opportunities. Many young people face entry barriers in the job market but companies which design tailored entry-level positions, such as apprenticeships and graduate schemes, can really bridge these gaps.

If we listen – really listen – to what young people expect from their future employers, we’ll be in a much better position to provide meaningful incentives to encourage them back into the workplace, rather than just guessing.”

Mentoring and development programmes are important, too. Young workers often lack the guidance needed to navigate the early stages of their careers.

Mentorship programmes can connect young people to more experienced professionals, which not only helps develop essential skills but also fosters a sense of belonging and career direction.

Finally, employers have a huge role to play in supporting young workers’ mental health, either through access to employee assistance programmes (EAPs) or counselling, through workplace wellness schemes, or by fostering a culture that openly addresses mental health.

Providing flexible schedules, mental health days and wellbeing workshops really demonstrates a commitment to employees’ overall wellness.

Ultimately, employers need to make the option of joining them much more desirable. Adopting some or all of these strategies will go a long way in attracting and recruiting younger workers, thereby reducing the numbers of unemployed young people.

However, let’s not forget that young people themselves need to be at the centre of this. They need to be listened to.

Do we know what young people want and need from their future role? Do we know what we need to offer in order to incentivise people to work for us?

If we listen – really listen – to what young people expect from their future employers, we’ll be in a much better position to provide meaningful incentives to encourage them back into the workplace, rather than just guessing.