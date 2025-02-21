BrexitEuropeLatest NewsEarly careersEconomics, government & business

Youth mobility scheme on the table for Starmer in EU talks

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

The UK is likely to offer European Union members a youth mobility scheme, as the government looks to reset relations with the trading bloc.

Under an “Australian-style” plan, young EU workers and students would be able to live and work in the UK for two years, with the possibility of a one-year extension, according to a report in The Times.

The reciprocal scheme would allow young Britons, aged 18-30, similar access to countries in the EU.

The number of young people allowed into the UK would be capped annually and participants would have to pay an NHS surcharge. They would not be entitled to state benefits.

Ministers hope the plans will be fully agreed in time for a “Brexit reset” summit in London on 19 May.

Previously the UK government has rejected the idea of an EU youth mobility scheme.

Overseas worker visas

Government to review visas for high-skilled workers

Architects seek urgent review of visa rules

Migrant numbers drop further after curbs on visas

As yet, the annual figure at which the British government would cap an EU scheme is unknown, although 70,000 has been rumoured. This would be far lower as a proportion of the population than Australia’s scheme where the population is 27 million as opposed to the UK’s 68 million.

Based on last year’s figures, the number of visas issued under the Australian scheme was capped at 45,000 and all beneficiaries were expected to pay upfront an average of £1,552 in immigration health surcharges for two years, plus a £298 fee.

If visas were issued in the same proportion as the scheme for Australia, about 750,000 visas a year would be issued to citizens of the EU.

British conditions for establishing a scheme are likely to be contested by EU member states. The European Commission does not believe mobility should be subject to a quota and it is opposed to healthcare surcharges.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are committed to resetting the relationship with the EU to improve the British people’s security, safety and prosperity. We will of course listen to EU proposals. But we have been clear there will be no return to freedom of movement, the customs union or the single market.”

However, among other areas of concern, the UK is looking to ease trade friction by eliminating checks on exports of food and plant products, mutual acceptance of professional qualifications and a new agreement on fishing quotas. It is thought that concessions will have to be made over youth mobility.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, which has campaigned for youth mobility since May 2023, said: “If these reports are accurate, this is a very welcome and common sense move from the Government to give opportunities back to young Brits while helping businesses across the UK struggling with labour shortages.

“With our polling consistently showing that around 60% of voters back the idea, it really is a win-win for both the UK and EU.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Architects call for review of sponsored worker visa...

Government urged to stop exploitation of migrant care...

Immigration costs: what can employers pass onto sponsored...

What employers need to know about immigration in...

How to help employees on temporary Ukraine schemes...

Policies to reduce need for overseas workers may...

Immigration in decline: businesses must develop domestic talent...

2024: the year’s biggest news in employment and...

International nurse recruitment slows in the UK

Ministers launch crackdown on migrant worker visa abuse