Workers leaving businesses who demand five days in office

by Jo Faragher
Employees are voting with their feet when it comes to return-to-office mandates
Employees are voting with their feet when it comes to return-to-office mandates
Strict return-to-office mandates are pushing workers to look for new jobs, according to research from International Workplace Group.

The company polled more than 500 in-house and agency recruiters and found that two-thirds (67%) have seen an increase in candidates looking to leave employers who demand a full working week in the office. Three-quarters have had candidates turn down new roles that did not offer hybrid working.

IWG also polled 1,000 workers who currently work five days a week in an office, and almost half (46%) said they are actively looking for a job that does not require a long daily commute.

Sixty-three per cent believed that their current employer could lose out on talent by demanding workers be present in the office full-time.

Return to office mandates

Outdoor training: the answer to return-to-office reluctance? 

Return to office ‘more about appearance than purpose’ 

The most common reasons for pushing against a return to office among employees are the high cost of commuting (44%) and the time spent travelling to work (40%).

Other factors include a lack of work-life balance, with a fifth saying they experience burnout daily, partly due to long commutes.

Employers could support workers with this by offering premises closer to home, according to IWG. More than three-quarters (77%) of employees said a place to work closer to home would attract them to a future employer. Workers are four times more likely to choose an office close to home, the company found.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG, said: “Flexible working offers benefits to businesses far beyond employee retention. The hybrid model is proven to boost workforce productivity and job satisfaction while also cutting costs significantly.

“It’s no surprise that more and more businesses continue to embrace hybrid working for the long term while giving their employees what they really want – the ability to say goodbye to the long daily commute.”

According to Stanford Professor Nicholas Bloom, companies mandating five-day office attendance could face a 35% increase in attrition. He predicts a rash of companies who enforced these policies, such as Amazon, reversing these mandates by the middle of next year.

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

