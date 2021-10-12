Almost 1.5 million have missed a breast screening

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The number of people who have not had a potentially life-saving NHS breast screening has risen to 1.5 million women across the UK, a charity has warned. Breast Cancer Now estimated that, since NHS services restarted in the summer, half a million more women have missed a breast screening. It said that around 1.48 million fewer UK women had a breast screening at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, between March 2020 and May 2021, and estimated that 12,000 people in the UK could have been living with undiagnosed breast cancer at the end of May because of fewer screening services and fewer women with possible symptoms being referred to specialists. Chief executive Baroness Delyth Morgan said: “A year ago we reported with concern that almost one million women had potentially missed breast screening due to services being paused in the first wave of the pandemic; unfortunately, despite our hardworking NHS staff, screening services running at reduced capacity means that now 1.5 million fewer women have been screened – a staggering 50% increase since services restarted.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.