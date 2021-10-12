Vacancies at 20-year high but employment rate remains below pre-pandemic level

more than one million vacancies being posted, the UK employment rate in June to August was 1.3 percentage points lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic, at 75.3%. The unemployment rate was estimated at 4.5%, 0.5 percentage points higher than before March 2020, and the economic inactivity rate was 21.1%, 0.9 percentage points higher.The number of vacancies hit 1.1 million in July to September 2020 – a new record and a 20-year high – but the UK employment rate was still below pre-pandemic levels. This was the second consecutive rolling quarter where the average number of vacancies has risen above 1 million, with 12 of the 18 employment sectors monitored by the Office for National Statistics recording a record number of job openings. The wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector experienced the largest quarterly increase in vacancies, up by 35,000 jobs (32.4%) on the previous three months. In total there were 3.7 job openings for every 100 employee jobs – also a record high. However, there were signs that demand for staff has begun to slow down in some sectors. Last quarter the ONS saw a 38.9% increase in vacancies compared to the previous three-month period, but in July to September it only saw a 27.7% rise. Although all sectors saw an increase in the number of job openings, the highest rate of growth was seen in transport and storage which recorded a 56.1% surge in vacancies (18,500 jobs). Gerwyn Davies, senior labour market adviser at the CIPD, suggested that “virtually all” of the jobs created since the onset of the pandemic are temporary, with the number of temporary workers up 136,000. For many, these temporary jobs will be involuntary. “This has adversely affected women, who account for the majority of the increase (up by 82,000 or 41%). This growth in ‘contract working’ is mainly due to an uncertain business environment and the need to fill temporary shortages caused by self-isolation. This may also partly explain why inactivity rates remain relatively high,” he said. Despite