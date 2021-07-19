Be a winner! The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards 2021 are open

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Six categories to choose from

Best mental health ini

From managing spiralling mental ill health through to providing calm leadership on infection control, health surveillance and the rehabilitation ramifications of ‘long Covid’, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge occupational health practitioners.Yet, if anything, this makes it even more important that we should be recognising the contribution OH makes and continues to make. Practitioners, quite rightly, have a reputation for just quietly, efficiently and professionally getting on with the job. At OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing, however, we want to make a bit of noise about the profession. We want to celebrate the innovation and sheer hard work and expertise of all practitioners. The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards are an opportunity to thank your team for all they have done over the past 12 months and to showcase your work – your excellence – to your peers and the wider workplace health/OH community. And the awards are now open (as of). So get entering! The Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards will be your chance to validate the great work you know you already do, and to have your team and work profiled on OHW+. Entries are now open. But don’t delay – as the closing date for submissions will beThe categories for the 2021 Occupational Health & Wellbeing Awards are unchanged on last year, and are: