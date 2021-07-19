Could Covid-19 cost pressures crunch SEQOHS?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The financial fallout from Covid-19, with businesses and OH providers likely to be under intense pressure, means that costs will be being interrogated like never before. In such a climate, Victoria Tait considers whether we might get to a point where the expense of becoming SEQOHS-accredited could begin to outweigh its reputational benefits. Over the past year, during the Covid-19 lockdowns, many Chartered Quality Institute online branch meetings have steered away from topics of compliance or root cause analysis and instead focused on the topical subjects of health and wellbeing in the workplace and returning to work. Many attendees to these meetings have been brave enough to open up about their own personal experiences surrounding their mental health as well as encounters with their companies’ occupational health departments.
Victoria Tait BSc (Hons) CQP MCQI, MRQA is quality specialist at Qualitait, which provides assistance with ISO and industry-specific accreditations.