Being poor doubles risk of emergency asthma hospital admission

Living in poverty with a lung condition doubles the risk of an emergency hospital admission, an analysis by the charity Asthma + Lung UK has concluded.

The study of NHS England figures combined with a survey of 14,000 people with lung conditions has found that, of the lowest earners surveyed, one in four are struggling with breathlessness every day.

Nearly half (46%) of those who paid for prescriptions said they couldn’t afford to do so, compared with just 6% of the highest-income group.

Seven out of 10 (71%) respondents with asthma lived with uncontrolled asthma, putting them at greater risk of having a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

Barely more than a third (37%) were able to access same-day GP care, compared with half (50.1%) of the highest earners.

They were also more than twice as likely as the highest earners to give up work in the past year because of breathlessness.

Seven out of 10 felt their lung condition has worsened and nearly two-thirds (61%) felt they needed more support with their condition now than they did a year ago, the Breathing Unequal report found.

The charity’s analysis also identified a link between growing difficulties paying for basic necessities, including rent, food and medication, and a deterioration in health.

Cutbacks in every area of life are affecting people’s ability to manage their lung conditions, increasing the likelihood of people developing life-threatening symptoms and being admitted to hospital in an emergency.

The charity is as a result calling on the government urgently to put in place a strategy to improve respiratory care and provide tailored financial support for people on low incomes with lung conditions.

This should ensure they can pay for basics such as energy and prescriptions, helping them to manage their conditions better, the charity has recommended.

The charity has also pointed to the fact that, from 2021 to 2022, its helpline saw a 70% increase in calls from people seeking advice on benefits, prescription charges and help paying for food and fuel. Seven out of ten survey respondents felt that their income had been affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “Struggling to breathe can be a terrifying and debilitating experience – it’s unacceptable that people living in poverty with a lung condition are struggling to access support when their symptoms get worse and are at greater risk of ending up in hospital fighting for their life.

“The government needs to act urgently when it comes to lung health, the UK’s third biggest killer. We are calling on them to take action now to ensure people get the financial support they need, as well as focusing on improving lung health in the upcoming Major Conditions Strategy.

“Only by ensuring that people with lung conditions can afford life’s basic necessities, get an early diagnosis and access to the treatment and support they need can we reach the point where good lung health and the ability to breathe freely are a basic right enjoyed by all,” she added.