StressNHSLatest NewsMental healthRecruitment & retention

Burnout forcing doctors to reconsider careers

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Burnout among doctors is causing low job satisfaction and putting patients at risk
Shutterstock
Burnout among doctors is causing low job satisfaction and putting patients at risk
Shutterstock

Doctors suffering from burnout are far more likely to put patient safety at risk and leave their jobs, new analysis has found.

A team of British and Greek researchers analysed the results of 170 observational studies involving almost 240,000 doctors globally.

Burnout was associated with an almost four-fold decrease in job satisfaction and a three-fold increase in doctors regretting their career choice.

Doctors suffering feelings of burnout were also more likely to consider leaving their job, put patient safety at risk, and be less productive.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, says: “We found that physicians with burnout were up to four times more likely to be dissatisfied with their job compared with being satisfied with their job, three times as likely to have thoughts or intentions to quit their job (turnover) compared with job retention, and three times as likely to regret their career choice compared with being satisfied with their career choice.

Burnout

More than 10 million workers suffering from burnout

Four ways to spot, and avoid, occupational burnout

“Emotional exhaustion contributed most to increases in the turnover intention of physicians compared with retention. The association of physician burnout with lower job satisfaction compared with increased job satisfaction was more prevalent in older physicians working in emergency medicine and intensive care.”

The researchers conclude that there should be more investment in strategies to monitor and reduce burnout among doctors, including those that improve the culture in healthcare.

Dr Latifa Patel, the chair of the British Medical Association’s representative body, said: “This report will not be a surprise to doctors and medical students. Burnout is not just a question of personal wellbeing or career satisfaction – it is a matter of patient safety.

“Tired, undervalued and understrength doctors cannot work to the best of their abilities and these figures throw into disturbing relief what that means for patient care.

“The tragic consequences of burnout have their root in the workforce crisis, and if the NHS cannot recruit or retain its staff, the vicious cycle of poor patient care will only accelerate.”

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Suspending employees: Key HR questions

Top employee wellbeing concerns and how employers can...

Something new to get stressed about: hello Premier...

Could legacy tech be impacting workers’ health?

Ensuring mental health conversations don’t overstep boundaries

Half of employees struggle to switch off on...

Business leaders urged to prioritise wellbeing as we...

MP seeks action on Passport Office’s ‘toxic’ working...

Six in 10 seek help with cost of...

Third of employees living ‘payday to payday’