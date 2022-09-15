Time to break the silence around reproductive health issues

Employers are finally becoming more aware of the impact menopause can have at work, but what about the challenges of other reproductive health issues including infertility and miscarriage? Emma Banks reflects on this silence and encourages employers to share best practice.

Our workforce, particularly female colleagues, spend the majority of their working life “dealing with” their hormones: difficult menstrual cycles, pregnancy, fertility issues, miscarriage and menopause are all likely to affect female employees at some point in their careers – and these challenges can also affect male partners too.

Having observed the devastation any kind of fertility challenge can have on our employees and my closest friends, it’s a wonder that we have a functioning workforce at all.

There is a decent amount of attention now being drawn to menopause, infertility, pregnancy, and baby loss through people like Dr Louise Newson and the recent documentaries featuring Davina McCall and Myleene Klass. Davina’s programme highlighted the shocking statistic that one in 10 women leave work because of the menopause, while Myleene’s considered the trauma of miscarriage.

Healthcare systems aren’t doing enough

Our healthcare systems, however brilliant they are, are lagging behind in the management of menopause and many women are now seeking private support. But what can they do if they don’t have the financial resources to access private healthcare?

And then there’s the shortage of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) – although Boots has just become the first retailer to sell HRT over the counter without a prescription for the first time, which should improve access for many women. Research shows that testosterone can be used to treat menopause symptoms in women, but it is not licensed for use for this purpose in the UK – this is also frustrating.

Menopause is just one issue. From the point ovulation starts to when it ends and beyond, employees are often silently living with the hormonal changes. That includes the effect it has on their partners, male and female.

It’s amazing that we are now far more in tune with the needs of working mothers and fathers, but what about those who want to be mothers and fathers? Where are we as employers in supporting them through the ups and downs of a primal need to be a parent? If you adopt a child, there’s a whole heap of support, but this support is often lacking if you can’t conceive. This can take a huge emotional toll on an employee.

Silence around infertility and pregnancy loss

The heartbreaking issue of infertility and pregnancy loss is often not talked about, but is ever-present. This needs to change.

We, as employers, HR and workplace health professionals, need to raise awareness of these issues and the impact they have. For a range of reasons, employees keep quiet about what they’re going through – that’s a personal decision of course – but if we want to raise awareness people often need to speak up about their experiences and the effects they’ve had.

It’s time to break the silence. I’d like to rally business leaders to openly address the issues that surround hormonal changes at work, and I’d welcome the opportunity to learn more about how employers are supporting their teams with menopause and fertility challenges – whether that be through people policies, learning and development, employee engagement, or other means.

As the leader of a fast-evolving organisation, I recognise there is a long way to go, but I’m open to being open, and to sharing best practices. It’s time we stop dancing around taboo topics to ensure we’re in a position to support our people through every stage of their lives.