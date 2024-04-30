Call for action over ‘alarming’ Scotland drink-related deaths

The rate of drink-related deaths in Scotland is still the highest in the UK, official figures have shown, leading to calls for more to be done to help Scots struggling with alcohol and health.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has shown that alcohol-specific deaths across the UK reached a record high in 2022, with 10,048 people in total dying that year.

While there were 16.6 deaths per 100,000 people across the UK, in Scotland the rate was higher, at 22.9 deaths per 100,000, the ONS said.

There were 1,276 deaths in Scotland in 2022 – with this the highest total since 2008 – with the latest figures showing that 836 men and 440 women died as a result of alcohol.

Deaths among women were up from 361 in 2019 – an increase of almost 22% – while deaths among men were up by nearly 27% over the same period, rising from 659 in 2019.

Dr Susanna Galea-Singer, chair of the Addictions Faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “These latest statistics are truly alarming but, worryingly, they may only be the tip of the iceberg.

“Working on the frontline in addictions we know hospital admissions remain at an all-time high and the pandemic only exacerbated the problem,” she added.

Minimum pricing of alcohol can help in terms of reducing the number of hazardous drinkers, she pointed out, but those dependent on alcohol will continue to drink, and the health consequences of this need to be addressed.

The minimum unit price charged for alcohol in Scotland is set to rise at the end of the September from its current level of 50p a unit to 65p.

“It’s clear we need more hospital and community addiction services that fully support individuals to maintain their states of recovery,” said Dr Galea-Singer.

“But above all, we need to address once and for all, Scotland’s cultural relationship with alcohol.”