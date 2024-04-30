Collective redundancyHospitalityLatest NewsJob creation and lossesRedundancy

Whitbread to cut 1,500 jobs as it expands hotel business

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Whitbread plans to open 3,500 more hotel rooms, but will close many of its branded restaurants
J M Ritchie / Shutterstock.com
Whitbread plans to open 3,500 more hotel rooms, but will close many of its branded restaurants
J M Ritchie / Shutterstock.com

Pub and hotel company Whitbread will cut 1,500 jobs as it restructures its business.

The company said it would close more than 200 branded restaurants, which include Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, and expand its hotel business.

Whitbread runs the Premier Inn hotel chain, and will close 112 of its restaurants to convert the space into new hotel rooms. It intends to add more than 3,500 hotel rooms across its estate.

It will also sell 126 of its less profitable restaurants, and 21 of these have already been sold, the company said.

Its total workforce in the UK is 37,000 employees, and the redundancies are subject to consultation.

Job losses

Job losses expected as Getir closes UK business

Co-operative Bank plans 400 job losses 

Dominic Paul, Whitbread chief executive, said: “We recognise that our transition will impact some of our team members so we will be providing support throughout this process and we are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of those affected to remain with us.”

The company will aim to provide alternative opportunities for those staff affected, either in roles created by the restructure or existing recruitment needs.

The cost-cutting programme will save around £150 million over the next three years.

Paul added that the decision to make job cuts had been “really challenging”, and that it was important that “we handle that in the right way for our people”.

“What we’ve announced today will increase our profits and returns, and that’s also important for our people, because it enables us to continue to invest in our people within the business.”

 

HR roles in hospitality and leisure on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in hospitality and leisure

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Job losses expected as Getir closes UK business

Tata Steel threatens to withhold enhanced redundancy package

Redundancy rights on maternity leave: April 2024 changes

An HR things-to-do list for April 2024

Top 10 HR questions March 2024: Ramadan, carer’s...

Co-operative Bank plans 400 job losses

New French law sets £9.96 minimum wage for...

Thousands of jobs at risk at Alstom’s Derby...

Fashion retailer Ted Baker to enter administration

Unilever to cut 7,500 jobs in ice cream...