Call for ‘national mental health plan’ for England

A new “national mental health plan” is needed if England is to turn around its rising tide of long-term mental ill health.

That is the conclusion of a report from the Centre for Mental Health, representing more than 30 charities, which has argued for a 10-year cross-governmental strategy to prevent mental ill health, including more focused investment in better mental health services.

The report, A Mentally Healthier Nation, has called for action to tackle poverty and racial injustice, for reforms to the benefits and justice systems, and for further investment in better and more equitable mental health services.

It has also argued for legislation to bring down child poverty, improve housing, and provide effective support for children and families to enjoy better mental health through early years services and schools.

Investment in local public health services is also essential to support wellbeing in communities across the country, the report has recommended.

Among a range of findings, the report found that:

Children from the poorest families are four times as likely to have a mental health problem by the age of 11 than the wealthiest children

Black people in the UK are four times more likely to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act than white people

People with severe mental illness face a 20-year shorter life expectancy than average in the UK.

Centre for Mental Health chief executive Andy Bell said: “The public’s mental health has deteriorated since the start of this decade. More and more people are seeking help for their mental health.

“Even with recent growth in NHS mental health services, care is being rationed because the system is overwhelmed. We have to turn this around.

“A comprehensive cross-government plan could help to improve the nation’s mental health while also boosting mental health services. It could tackle the causes of distress to protect people’s mental health, while also ensuring people living with a mental health difficulty are treated fairly in society. This cannot wait.

“We call on the government to act now and on all political parties at the next General Election to commit to a long-term plan to create better mental health for all,” he added.