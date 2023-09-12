AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOccupational Health

Six out of 10 UK parents struggling with mental health

by Nic Paton
More than six out of 10 parents say they have struggled with poor mental health since having children.

One in three parents (30%) also say they are now working more hours in the past year because of increased financial pressures, the survey commissioned for Unicef UK has concluded.

More than a third (37%) say they as a result are having less time to read, play, and cook healthy meals with their child or children.

The poll of 2,661 parents of newborns to four-year-olds painted a worsening picture of morale and mental health generally.

More than three-quarters (78%) reported that the rising cost of living had negatively affected their family life (rising from 2.36 million in 2022 to 3.12 million in 2023).

More than two-thirds of parents (68%) felt parenting was now harder because of a lack of childcare, having less time to spend with their children (64%), and fewer local support services (41%).

On top of this, 61% admitted struggling with their mental health since becoming a parent. Nearly half (49%) reported feeling “overwhelmed” in the past year as well as anxious (43%), unsupported (36%) and lonely (26%) all or a lot of the time.

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Unicef UK, said: “It is vitally important, that families can access basic services like maternity care, health visits, mental health support, affordable and high-quality childcare and support for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

“These services, whilst essential for all, can provide a lifeline for families struggling financially and/or with their mental health,” he added.

The poll also found growing worries and fears for the future of their children. Two-thirds (66%) were worried about their child’s future life chances, 50% said they could not afford to give their child or children the life they wanted to, and 71% said they were struggling to put any savings aside for their child’s future.

 

 

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

