CBI calls for changes to self-isolation requirements

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called for urgent action to amend self-isolation policies as employers report surging numbers of staff being "pinged" and forced to stay home. A host of businesses reported staff shortages over the weekend, including Marks & Spencer and pub chain Greene King, which has been forced to close 33 pubs because so many staff have been forced to self isolate. London Underground also had to cut services. At present, self-isolation rules are not due to be relaxed until 16 August, despite today (19 July) previously being hailed as "freedom day" in England and many coronavirus restrictions dropped, such as the legal requirement to wear a mask.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.