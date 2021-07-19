CoronavirusHealth and safetyLatest NewsSkills shortagesTesting

CBI calls for changes to self-isolation requirements

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pub chain Greene King has had to close 33 pubs as so many staff have been "pinged"
Matthew Ashmore / Alamy Stock Photo
Pub chain Greene King has had to close 33 pubs as so many staff have been "pinged"
Matthew Ashmore / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called for urgent action to amend self-isolation policies as employers report surging numbers of staff being “pinged” and forced to stay home. A host of businesses reported staff shortages over the weekend, including Marks & Spencer and pub chain Greene King, which has been forced to close 33 pubs because so many staff have been forced to self isolate. London Underground also had to cut services. At present, self-isolation rules are not due to be relaxed until 16 August, despite today (19 July) previously being hailed as “freedom day” in England and many coronavirus restrictions dropped, such as the legal requirement to wear a mask. CBI president, Karan Bilimoria, said: “With restrictions being lifted and cases rapidly increasing, we urgently need a surefooted approach from the government. “Building and maintaining confidence is key to securing the economic recovery. Mask-wearing in enclosed spaces, especially transport, will help create confidence for both staff and customers, as will clarity around the future availability of free testing for employees.” M&S chief executive Steve Rowe told the Sunday Times that the number of Covid cases among staff was doubling every week, and three times as many staff were being pinged. Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that “we think the number is about one in five of our team members who have been affected by this and therefore it is causing a real issue for us setting up a business on a daily basis”. Last week, a number of employers including Nissan and Asos complained of similar
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Some NHS staff exempted from self-isolation

EY acquires Lane4 leadership development business

Here comes the sun: what does hot weather...

Employers report staff shortages as thousands of workers...

Goldman Sachs to require London staff to wear...

Michelin-starred chef accused of mistreatment by 13 kitchen...

Employing ex-offenders: Timpson Group talks to Oven-Ready HR

Workplace return guidance offers ‘little to dispel confusion’

Avoid ‘class divide’ in flexible working, TUC warns

Skills shortages a worry as vacancies return to...