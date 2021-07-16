Employers report staff shortages as thousands of workers pinged

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers and industry bodies are calling for the government to take action after the NHS test and trace app has ‘pinged’ so many workers they’ve been left with staff shortages.

It sent a record 520,194 alerts last week, and leaders across a number of industries have called for plans to make the app less sensitive to be brought forward.

The contact tracing app pings someone if they have spent time (15 minutes or more) in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. The person is then advised to self-isolate for 10 days from the start of contact.

With cases reaching their highest point in six months yesterday (15 July), the number of individuals receiving alerts from the app has soared, leaving businesses struggling for staff cover.

Currently changes to isolation rules do not come into effect until 16 August and will only exempt those who have had both vaccinations from having to quarantine. Those who have been double-jabbed will be asked to take a PCR test and as long as it is negative they do not have to self-isolate.

This is almost a month after so-called “freedom day” on Monday 19 July, when the legal obligation to wear masks and for social distancing is removed.

Car manufacturer Nissan said more than 10% of its staff had been asked to self-isol