Appeal finds indecent image teacher dismissal was fair

A teacher who had been suspected, but not charged, of possessing indecent images of children was fairly dismissed, the Court of Session in Scotland has ruled. The teacher, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been arrested after the images had been found on his home PC. His son also had access to the computer and was also arrested, but charges against both were later dropped. After an investigation, the teacher was dismissed by the school on the grounds that, while it could not be proven that he had downloaded the images, the fact he may have done was a safeguarding concern.
