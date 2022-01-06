Myth of rapid labour market change exposed by new study

Changing Jobs report, by the Resolution Foundation and the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, contradicts the popular impression that we have gone through an era of rapid change. The report’s authors state that the popular conception that the UK labour market has been in rapid and accelerating flux in recent decades – with robots replacing jobs, and factory work replaced by gig economy jobs – is completely inaccurate. Instead, the pace of structural change in the labour market – the rate at which different job sectors grow and shrink – has been falling consistently since the 1980s and fell to its lowest level in a century in the 2010s. Even at the height of the pandemic in 2021, changes in the structure of the labour market represented just 7% of total employment – two-thirds below the level of change in the late 1980s. [pullquote]The labour market is often characterised as being in rapid flux, as robots replace workers and with the rise of gig economy jobs. But these claims are very wide of the mark” – Nye Cominetti, Resolution Foundation[/pullquote] The relative stability of the UK jobs market has for decades limited opportunities for pay-enhancing job moves. Manufacturing saw the biggest structural changes in the 2010s, found the analysis, with employment falling by 9%, with the loss of 280,000 jobs. Professional services jobs saw the largest growth in the 2010s, increasing by 40%, and 912,000 jobs. Compared with the 1980s, say the authors, this represented stability. During that decade, manufacturing shrank by 27% (and 1.8 million jobs), while professional services grew by 58%, (and 566,000 jobs). But the relative stability of recent times and its corresponding declining job churn has been a mixed blessing for workers, say the authors, with falling job mobility – the proportion of workers moving jobs per quarter fell by 25% between 2000 and 2019 (from 3.2% in 2000 to 2.4% in 2019), while the proportion of workers moving sectors has fallen by 35%.The UK is on the cusp of a major reshaping of its economy as the effects of Covid-19, Brexit and the transition towards a net zero economy are felt – marking the end of a long period of stability. This finding from the