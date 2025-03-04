Top 10 HR questions February 2025: Supporting employees observing Ramadan

How can employers support employees who are observing Ramadan?

One of the top questions for February looks at how employers can support employees observing Ramadan, which in 2025 began on Friday 28 February and is expected to end on Sunday 30 March.

During Ramadan, many Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, engage in prayer, and spend time celebrating with friends and family. They are faced with the challenge of balancing their religious commitments with work, and it is important that employers take steps to help them to manage that balance.

The top ten FAQs for February also feature a number of questions about different aspects of disciplinary and grievance procedures. These include questions about the anonymisation of witness statements and a request from an employee to disclose notes and witness statements to them. The perennial question about what employers should do about a grievance raised by an ex-employee was also popular in February.

In February, upcoming changes to the rules on which organisations are responsible for applying IR35 prompted a spike in employers looking at one of our FAQs on the IR35 rules. HR professionals are also keen to find out what they should do about the new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud, which will be introduced on 1 September 2025.

relx_copyright – This article is Brightmine content – Copyright 2024 LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Top 10 HR questions in February 2025:

1. When can an employer dismiss an employee on the grounds of ill health?

2. What can employers do to support employees who are observing Ramadan?

3. Which organisations are responsible for applying the IR35 rules?

4. Can an employer terminate a fixed-term contract early?

5. How should HR prepare for the new corporate offence of failure to prevent fraud?

6. Is an employer required to deal with a grievance raised by an ex-employee?

7. Can an employer anonymise witness statements obtained during a grievance or disciplinary procedure?

8. If an employer failed to follow its procedures for employees on probation would a dismissed probationer have any redress?

9. Must an employer disclose notes and witness statements produced during a grievance or disciplinary procedure if an employee requests them?

10. If an employee is on sickness absence during a bank holiday, are they entitled to be paid or to receive time off in lieu?

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs