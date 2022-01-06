EuropeLegal sectorAssociative discriminationBelief discriminationLatest News

Technicality sees European court reject ‘gay cake’ appeal

by Adam McCulloch
Daniel and Amy McArthur, the owners of Ashers Bakery, arrive at the Supreme Court in Belfast in May 2018
Press Eye Ltd/REX/Shutterstock
Daniel and Amy McArthur, the owners of Ashers Bakery, arrive at the Supreme Court in Belfast in May 2018
Press Eye Ltd/REX/Shutterstock

The long-running ‘gay cake’ case took another turn today as the European Court of Human Rights ruled applicant Gareth Lee's case inadmissible. In 2014, Lee tried to order a £36.50 cake at Ashers bakery in Belfast inscribed with the words “Support Gay Marriage” but the company refused to comply as the order was at odds with its Christian beliefs. Same-sex marriage was still illegal in Northern Ireland at the time. Although Lee initially succeeded with his case in Northern Ireland, alleging the bakery had discriminated against him on grounds of his sexual orientation and political beliefs, the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that Ashers' action was not discriminatory, contrary to verdicts arrived at in lower courts. Now the ECHR has ruled that Lee “failed to exhaust domestic remedies” available to him in the UK courts. Lee had argued to the ECHR that the Supreme Court had “failed to give appropriate weight” to him under the European Convention of Human Rights. The ECHR added that Lee had not invoked his rights under the Convention “at any point in the domestic proceedings” in the UK courts. The European judges stated: “By relying solely on domestic law, the applicant had deprived the domestic courts of the opportunity to address any Convention issues raised, instead asking the court to usurp the role of the domestic courts.
