ConditionsCancerFinancial wellbeingReturn to work and rehabilitationOccupational Health

Cost of living crisis putting cancer patients’ recovery at risk

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton A third of people with cancer had been layering up and sleeping in cold bedrooms to keep bills down, said Macmillan. Image: Shutterstock
A third of people with cancer had been layering up and sleeping in cold bedrooms to keep bills down, said Macmillan. Image: Shutterstock

The UK’s cost of living crisis is forcing cancer patients to cut back on meals, heating and other essentials, potentially harming or delaying their recovery from treatment, the charity Macmillan Cancer Support has warned.

The charity has said some people recovering from chemotherapy or radiotherapy are sleeping in cold bedrooms to keep energy bills down, while others are washing their clothes and bedding less frequently or skipping meals.

This is despite the fact that nutrition, warmth and good hygiene are all essential to ongoing recovery from, and management of, cancer treatment.

Its survey of 2,000 people found that, since December, nearly one in four (24%) had been buying less food or making fewer hot meals to save money.

Nearly a third of people with cancer (32%) had been wearing coats or dressing gowns indoors more to stay warm without putting the heating on.

Cancer patient’s recovery

Putting OH at the heart of the cancer return-to-work ‘journey’

New ‘war on cancer’ as OH failings also under the spotlight

One in six (16%) admitted they were now washing their clothes or bedding less – or not at all – to keep costs down.

Dr Anthony Cunliffe, national clinical adviser for primary care at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Nutrition, warmth and hygiene are all vital in keeping people with cancer well enough for treatment and aiding their recovery, and to hear that people are being forced to deprive themselves of these essentials is hugely concerning.”

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Mobile lung ‘MOT’ screening battling NHS backlog

MPs urge asbestos removal from workplaces

NHS elective care backlog beginning to improve

Employer focus on stress risks overlooking heart health

Two-thirds of shift workers feel health affected by...

Consultation on new NHS cancer standards, as waits...

Analysis finds ‘gender health gap’ that could be...

Pandemic led to sharp decline in breast screening,...

Putting OH at the heart of the cancer...

Embarassment top reason for women delaying cervical smears