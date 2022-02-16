Putting OH at the heart of the cancer return-to-work ‘journey’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Supporting employees who have had a cancer diagnosis through their ‘journey’ from treatment to return to work can be challenging. For occupational health practitioners, identifying knowledge gaps and offering practical and emotional reassurance and support at every stage need to be key, writes Hasna Haidar. Taking a holistic approach to employee health and wellbeing can be the key to helping businesses thrive. After all, a workforce that’s well looked after will always be more motivated, productive and valuable than one that’s neglected. An important part of providing proper support for a worker’s physical and mental wellbeing is being aware of and prepared for all the concerns they might have – as well as the health concerns they may not even know about.
Hasna Haidar is a senior copywriter and researcher, covering topics in education, occupational health, business, and women's rights