Putting OH at the heart of the cancer return-to-work ‘journey’

A general lack of cancer awareness

A lack of body awareness, too

Taking a holistic approach to employee health and wellbeing can be the key to helping businesses thrive. After all, a workforce that’s well looked after will always be more motivated, productive and valuable than one that’s neglected. An important part of providing proper support for a worker’s physical and mental wellbeing is being aware of and prepared for all the concerns they might have – as well as the health concerns they may not even know about.From an occupational health perspective, an informed worker is an empowered one. Early intervention can make all the difference when it comes to a range of common medical conditions. The more informed a worker is, the more likely they are to spot symptoms early and identify the need to see their doctor. Unfortunately, a survey by medical negligence solicitors Bolt Burdon Kemp found a worrying lack of general knowledge about cancer. It concluded that 88% of the British public are unable to identify symptoms linked to cancer, with only 12% of respondents being able to identify symptoms of cancer confidently and correctly. The research also found that there’s a gender difference when it comes to knowledge about cancer, with women being generally more knowledgeable about reproductive cancers than men. While three in five women (59%) said they don’t know anything about either prostate cancer or cervical cancer, a whopping four out of five (77%) men said the same.