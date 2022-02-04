New ‘war on cancer’ as OH failings also under the spotlight

ConditionsCancerReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotion

by Nic Paton
The government has launched a 'national war on cancer' with the aim of improving prevention, diagnosis and treatments over the next decade, including the development of new vaccines and therapies for the condition. However, the move by the health secretary Sajid Javid has come as research has highlighted the ongoing return-to-work challenges people of working age can face from a cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery, not least significant failings by occupational health and HR departments. In a speech today to mark World Cancer Day, Javid is set to launch a call for evidence, to run over the next eight weeks and underpin a new “10-Year Cancer Plan” for England. This, Javid will argue, is intended to build on the NHS Long Term Plan and will include ambitions to:
  • Increase the number of people diagnosed at an early stage, where treatment can prove much more effective
  • Boost the cancer workforce
  • Tackle disparities and inequalities, including in cancer diagnosis times and ensuring recovery from the pandemic is delivered in a fair way
  • Intensify research on mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for cancer
  • Intensify research on new early diagnostic tools to catch cancer at an earlier stage
  • Improve prevention of cancer through tackling known risk factors such as smoking
Javid is expected to say: “This plan will show how we are learning the lessons from the pandemic, and apply them to improving cancer services over the next decade. “It will take a far-reaching look at how we want cancer care to be in 2032 – ten years from now. Looking at all stages, from prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment and vaccines.

Cancer and return to work

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

