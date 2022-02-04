New ‘war on cancer’ as OH failings also under the spotlight

World Cancer Day, Javid is set to launch a call for evidence, to run over the next eight weeks and underpin a new “10-Year Cancer Plan” for England. This, Javid will argue, is intended to build on the NHS Long Term Plan and will include ambitions to:The government has launched a 'national war on cancer' with the aim of improving prevention, diagnosis and treatments over the next decade, including the development of new vaccines and therapies for the condition. However, the move by the health secretary Sajid Javid has come as research has highlighted the ongoing return-to-work challenges people of working age can face from a cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery, not least significant failings by occupational health and HR departments. In a speech today to mark
- Increase the number of people diagnosed at an early stage, where treatment can prove much more effective
- Boost the cancer workforce
- Tackle disparities and inequalities, including in cancer diagnosis times and ensuring recovery from the pandemic is delivered in a fair way
- Intensify research on mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for cancer
- Intensify research on new early diagnostic tools to catch cancer at an earlier stage
- Improve prevention of cancer through tackling known risk factors such as smoking