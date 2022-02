New ‘war on cancer’ as OH failings also under the spotlight

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Increase the number of people diagnosed at an early stage, where treatment can prove much more effective

Boost the cancer workforce

Tackle disparities and inequalities, including in cancer diagnosis times and ensuring recovery from the pandemic is delivered in a fair way

Intensify research on mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for cancer

Intensify research on new early diagnostic tools to catch cancer at an earlier stage

Improve prevention of cancer through tackling known risk factors such as smoking

However, the move by the health secretary Sajid Javid has come as research has highlighted the ongoing return-to-work challenges people of working age can face from a cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery, not least significant failings by occupational health and HR departments. In a speech today to mark World Cancer Day , Javid is set to launch a call for evidence, to run over the next eight weeks and underpin a new “10-Year Cancer Plan” for England. This, Javid will argue, is intended to build on the NHS Long Term Plan and will include ambitions to:Javid is expected to say: “This plan will show how we are learning the lessons from the pandemic, and apply them to improving cancer services over the next decade. “It will take a far-reaching look at how we want cancer care to be in 2032 – ten years from now. Looking at all stages, from prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment and vaccines.