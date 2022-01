To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

They aim to provide an additional overview of how to respond to challenging circumstances when it comes to health and wellbeing, especially the development of a biopsychosocial approach and the value of putting in place an organisational wellbeing strategy.Think about the different work areas within your organisation and the work tasks undertaken. Identify the biological, psychosocial and ergonomic and hazards to which these employees might be exposed, particularly those which may be encountered as a result of working from home. Note any possible areas of concern then identify occupational health initiatives which may address these elements. Think about how you might take this forward, noting the people you will need to discuss this with.Undertake a general workplace health needs assessment for workers within your organisation. This will provide you with an appreciation of the current health of the workforce, identify the gaps in healthcare provision and assist you to focus on the most appropriate health initiatives. The Public Health England document, Workplace health needs assessment – How to use the assessment and HNA questions will be helpful. Consider workplace issues that might impact on both the physical and mental health of the workforce then reflect on your organisation’s wellbeing strategy and note how you could address any gaps.List the data that you may collect to inform the development of an organisational wellbeing strategy. For many, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on their physical and mental health. A range of organisations have a wealth of information and resources relevant to wellbeing on their websites. You may find it helpful to access these websites: CIPD