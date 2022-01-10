CPD: Drinking deep – Anglian Water’s response to Covid-19

CoronavirusOH service deliverySickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health
Over the last few years, Anglian Water (AW) has been on a journey to provide employees with the support they need to be happier, healthier, and safer. The Covid-19 pandemic was an important point on that journey. Overnight 3,000 employees were asked to work from home and frontline working practices were immediately adapted. AW has worked hard to ensure that colleagues knew where, when, and how to access health information and support. Maintaining employee safety required creating hundreds of Covid-secure workplaces. Whilst many worked from home, others worked on site. It was crucial the entire workforce could access support remotely, and at a time suiting their needs. In spring 2020, in partnership with Vitality Health, the business launched a supplementary wellbeing calendar which focused on mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing. The activities and resources highlighted by the calendar were informed by employee need and identified through regular data capture. All workers were able to access a range of initiatives/activities. These included 'Mindful Mondays', weekly yoga classes, articles, podcasts, and webinars. Staff members could benefit no matter their abilities or interest. Great feedback was received and provided a roadmap for engagement for the New Year.
Victoria Sloan is head of wellbeing and Jonathon Hill is head of occupational health at Anglian Water